Robert W. Baird Boosts Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Price Target to $663.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $661.00 to $663.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $660.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $615.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $630.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $539.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $570.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.65. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $434.14 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synopsys will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total transaction of $530,683.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,339,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 5,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.38, for a total value of $3,197,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,069.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.97, for a total value of $530,683.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,339,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,830 shares of company stock valued at $42,643,721. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.