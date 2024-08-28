Robert W. Baird Increases SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $29.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Baird R W raised SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Westpark Capital reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of S opened at $24.76 on Monday. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $30.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $85,727.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 500,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,273,000. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in SentinelOne by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,781 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,237,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

