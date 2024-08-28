Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.13.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCI.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cormark lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI.B
Rogers Communications Trading Up 0.7 %
About Rogers Communications
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.