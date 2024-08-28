Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$69.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RCI.B shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$59.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cormark lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of RCI.B opened at C$55.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$54.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of C$48.67 and a 12-month high of C$64.71.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

