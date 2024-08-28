Roth Mkm Begins Coverage on EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.00.

EnerSys stock opened at $98.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.66. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $852.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 14.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 36.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in EnerSys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 19,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in EnerSys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

