Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$152.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RY. UBS Group set a C$165.00 price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$160.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$161.00 to C$160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY stock opened at C$156.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$222.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$107.92 and a 1-year high of C$157.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$149.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$141.96.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.77 by C$0.15. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of C$14.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.588332 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Insider Activity at Royal Bank of Canada

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,628.83. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Douglas Antony Guzman sold 54,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$145.15, for a total value of C$7,889,646.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,628.83. Also, Senior Officer Neil Mclaughlin sold 14,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.26, for a total transaction of C$2,161,474.61. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,302 shares of company stock valued at $14,592,565.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

