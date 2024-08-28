Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) & Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF) Head to Head Contrast

Box Ships (OTCMKTS:TEUFF – Get Free Report) and Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Box Ships has a beta of -0.63, meaning that its share price is 163% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Safe Bulkers has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Box Ships and Safe Bulkers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Ships 0 0 0 0 N/A Safe Bulkers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Safe Bulkers has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.65%.

This table compares Box Ships and Safe Bulkers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Ships N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Safe Bulkers $307.16 million 1.77 $77.35 million $0.68 7.50

Safe Bulkers has higher revenue and earnings than Box Ships.

Profitability

This table compares Box Ships and Safe Bulkers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Ships N/A N/A N/A Safe Bulkers 31.11% 10.78% 6.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of Safe Bulkers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Safe Bulkers beats Box Ships on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Box Ships

Box Ships Inc. provides commercial management services to shipping companies worldwide. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Voula, Greece.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons. Its fleet consists of 10 Panamax class vessels, 11 Kamsarmax class vessels, 18 post-Panamax class vessels, and 8 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

