Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.22.

SAFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Safehold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Safehold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Safehold from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a current ratio of 38.83, a quick ratio of 42.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.65. Safehold has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $26.05.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Safehold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Safehold by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Safehold by 49.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 7.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

