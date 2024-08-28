Scotiabank Increases Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $23.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KIM. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:KIM opened at $23.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.73. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average of $19.67.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 19.28% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $1,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 337,111 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,473.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 42,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 57,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 129,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.