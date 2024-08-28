Scotiabank Increases Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $39.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock’s current price.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Get Our Latest Report on OHI

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $39.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $32.84. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Omega Healthcare Investors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,977.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 124,894 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 306,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.