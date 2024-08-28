Scotiabank Increases Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Price Target to $75.00

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.23% from the company’s previous close.

REG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.64.

REG opened at $71.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.13. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $56.29 and a 12 month high of $71.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at $905,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 2.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 2.0% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 7.6% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

