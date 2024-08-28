Semtech (SMTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Semtech has set its Q2 guidance at $0.06-0.12 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.16 million. On average, analysts expect Semtech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Semtech Stock Up 4.6 %
Shares of SMTC stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
