Semtech (SMTC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Semtech has set its Q2 guidance at $0.06-0.12 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The business had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.16 million. On average, analysts expect Semtech to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.55. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMTC. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

