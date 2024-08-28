SentinelOne (NYSE:S) PT Raised to $29.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on S. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $24.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,603,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,306,750.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,603,173.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $343,283.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

