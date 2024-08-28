Seth Blackley Sells 187,904 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stock

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) CEO Seth Blackley sold 187,904 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $5,637,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,357,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:EVH opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.54. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $647.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.46 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in Evolent Health by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 7.8% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

