SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives $83.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, China Renaissance began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

SN opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. SharkNinja has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $92.47. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SharkNinja will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SN. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in SharkNinja in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,433,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Pertento Partners LLP boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 997,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after acquiring an additional 72,782 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SharkNinja by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 70,019 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in SharkNinja by 3.6% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 317,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

