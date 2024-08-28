Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $169.00 at Scotiabank

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Scotiabank from $152.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.57% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.4 %

SPG stock opened at $168.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Simon Property Group has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $169.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Finally, Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

