Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

SLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Insider Transactions at Simulations Plus

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,521,592 shares in the company, valued at $139,560,690.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $1,763,790 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $36.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.49 million, a P/E ratio of 76.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

