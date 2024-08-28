SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.31.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $66.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. SL Green Realty had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

