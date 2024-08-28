Slow Capital Inc. Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 700 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,838,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,065 shares of company stock valued at $31,025,543 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $167.43 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.46 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

