Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Smartsheet stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.26. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.06 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,878. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $183,280.34. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805. Insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

