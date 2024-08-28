Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

Shares of SDHC stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $38.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $220.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. Smith Douglas Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith Douglas Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Smith Douglas Homes by 5.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth about $14,321,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the first quarter worth about $13,451,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 450,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter worth about $12,388,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

