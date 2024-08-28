Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $210.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNOW. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $226.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.03.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $115.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.75. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $107.93 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 527,678 shares of company stock worth $65,491,235 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Snowflake by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Snowflake by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Snowflake by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

