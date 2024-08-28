Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) PT Lowered to $55.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $62.80 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 46.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SQM. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SQM opened at $37.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $32.24 and a 1 year high of $64.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 396.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

