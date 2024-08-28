Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sonoco Products by 78.8% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.5 %

Sonoco Products stock opened at $53.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SON. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

