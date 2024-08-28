SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. SoundHound AI has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,303.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,303.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 675,728 shares of company stock worth $3,262,476. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 17.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SoundHound AI by 11.4% during the second quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 27.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 13.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

