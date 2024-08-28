Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $353.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $353.15.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:SPOT opened at $339.47 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $138.26 and a one year high of $359.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.