Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $353.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $353.15.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 58.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,732 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $339.47 on Friday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $138.26 and a one year high of $359.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.67 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

