SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.83.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.
Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 0.78. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $53.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.66.
SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $59.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.25) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59732900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.
