Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Downgraded to Underweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered Sprout Social from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research lowered Sprout Social from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.31.

Get Our Latest Report on Sprout Social

Sprout Social Price Performance

Shares of SPT opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.14. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $25.68 and a 1-year high of $68.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.70 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprout Social

In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,535,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sprout Social news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,812 shares in the company, valued at $9,535,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 1,184 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,053.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,970 shares of company stock worth $3,219,603 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sprout Social

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Sprout Social by 2,935.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 208,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after buying an additional 201,307 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Sprout Social by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in Sprout Social by 642.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 21,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Sprout Social by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprout Social

(Get Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.