Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating restated by Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.60 on Monday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.82. The company has a market capitalization of $111.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,403,768 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,907,020,000 after acquiring an additional 470,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,367,331 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,091,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,027,953 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $948,093,000 after acquiring an additional 27,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,720,903 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $678,923,000 after acquiring an additional 221,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

