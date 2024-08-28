Stephen Roche Acquires 26,000 Shares of Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN) Stock

Baby Bunting Group Limited (ASX:BBN – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Roche purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.55 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of A$40,300.00 ($27,229.73).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

About Baby Bunting Group

Baby Bunting Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as specialty retailer of maternity and baby goods in Australia. The company's principal product categories include prams, cots and nursery furniture, car safety, toys, babywear, feeding, nappies, and Manchester and associated accessories.

