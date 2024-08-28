Steve Stein Sells 5,000 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) Director Steve Stein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$50,500.00.
Steve Stein also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, Steve Stein sold 5,900 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$59,023.60.
- On Friday, August 16th, Steve Stein sold 4,100 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$41,246.00.
Black Diamond Group Price Performance
BDI opened at C$10.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.84. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$5.94 and a 12-month high of C$10.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.69.
Black Diamond Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Black Diamond Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Black Diamond Group Company Profile
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
