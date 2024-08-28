Stifel Canada Weighs in on Taseko Mines Limited’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:TGB)

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Canada dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Taseko Mines in a report issued on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Tapscott now expects that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2027 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $100.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.01 million.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

TGB opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $666.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $2,077,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $3,508,000. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

