StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
MLSS opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.
Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 74.50%.
Insider Activity at Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific Company Profile
Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Milestone Scientific
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- CAVA Stock Rallies as Earnings Confirm It’s a Top Growth Play
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 High Short-Interest Stocks Poised for a Rate Cut Squeeze
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/19 – 8/23
Receive News & Ratings for Milestone Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milestone Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.