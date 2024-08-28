StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MLSS opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Milestone Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 93.64% and a negative net margin of 74.50%.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $134,817.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,602,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 24.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

