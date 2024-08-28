StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ RCON opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Recon Technology has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.02.
Recon Technology Company Profile
