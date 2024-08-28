StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLMFree Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE PLM opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Polymet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.22.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

