StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE:LGL opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. The LGL Group has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $6.76.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.
