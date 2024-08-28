StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:LGL opened at $5.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.65. The LGL Group has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $6.76.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The LGL Group, Inc. ( NYSE:LGL Free Report ) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

