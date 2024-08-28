StockNews.com Upgrades Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) to Hold

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Monday, July 22nd.

Edap Tms Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Shares of EDAP stock opened at $2.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.62. Edap Tms has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST) segments.

