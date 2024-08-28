StockNews.com Upgrades Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) to “Buy”

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of VALU stock opened at $42.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. Value Line has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $398.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 57.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Value Line in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Value Line in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

