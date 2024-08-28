Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) PT Raised to $6.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 5.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Stronghold Digital Mining

Shares of NASDAQ SDIG opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 13,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $47,922.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,859.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,770 shares of company stock valued at $79,746. Corporate insiders own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the first quarter worth $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on Bitcoin mining in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Operations and Cryptocurrency Operations. It also owns and operates coal refuse power generation facilities; and provides environmental remediation and reclamation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.