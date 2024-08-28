Sulliden Mining Capital (TSE:SMC) Stock Price Up 100%

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc. (TSE:SMC – Get Free Report) was up 100% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 4,821,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,774% from the average daily volume of 257,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Sulliden Mining Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.02, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 12.25.

Sulliden Mining Capital Company Profile

Sulliden Mining Capital Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining projects in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, uranium, and precious metals. It holds 100% interest in the East Sullivan property, which contains 21 contiguous claims covering an area of 334 hectares located in the Abitibi region of Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

