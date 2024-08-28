Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) vs. 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Financial Analysis

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) and Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of Surrozen shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.5% of Surrozen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and Surrozen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D Molecular Therapeutics N/A -26.75% -24.84% Surrozen N/A -85.54% -71.86%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 0 10 0 3.00 Surrozen 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and Surrozen, as reported by MarketBeat.

4D Molecular Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $43.63, suggesting a potential upside of 180.91%. Given 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe 4D Molecular Therapeutics is more favorable than Surrozen.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and Surrozen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 4D Molecular Therapeutics $20.22 million 39.71 -$100.84 million ($2.44) -6.36 Surrozen $12.50 million 2.40 -$43.04 million N/A N/A

Surrozen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 4D Molecular Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrozen has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

4D Molecular Therapeutics beats Surrozen on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. Its product pipeline includes 4D-150, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema. The company develops 4D-125, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of x-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; 4D-710, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment cystic fibrosis lung disease; and 4D-310 to treat fabry disease cardiomyopathy and is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, its product candidates comprises 4D-175, which is in pre-clinical development for the treatment for geographic trophy; and 4D-725 to treat alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency lung disease and is in pre-clinical development. The company has collaboration and licensing agreements with Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Astellas Gene Therapies, Inc; uniQure biopharma B.V.; and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Surrozen

Surrozen, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair. The company is developing antibody-based therapeutics which targets various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system. Its products in pipeline include SZN-043, a hepatocyte-specific R-spondin mimetic bispecific fusion protein, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of severe liver diseases, including alcohol-associated hepatitis. The company also develops SZN-413, a Fzd4 targeted bi-specific antibody for the treatment of retinal vascular associated diseases. Surrozen, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH to research, develop, and commercialize Fzd4 bi-specific antibodies. Surrozen, Inc. is based in South San Francisco, California.

