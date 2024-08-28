Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKTGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Tanger traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 190974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

SKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tanger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,456,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $515,498,000 after purchasing an additional 608,547 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Tanger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,048,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,223,000 after buying an additional 94,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tanger by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after acquiring an additional 110,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Tanger by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 123,107 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tanger by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,559,000 after acquiring an additional 649,610 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tanger Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Tanger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

About Tanger

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

