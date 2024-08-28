Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Tanger traded as high as $30.13 and last traded at $30.06, with a volume of 190974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.
SKT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.
View Our Latest Report on Tanger
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger
Tanger Stock Up 0.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.
Tanger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Tanger’s payout ratio is 120.88%.
About Tanger
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tanger
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.