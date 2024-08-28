Target Co. to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:TGT)

Get Target alerts:

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $2.80 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.48. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $9.31 per share.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.18.

View Our Latest Report on Target

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Target stock opened at $158.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19. Target has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.