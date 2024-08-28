Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TARS shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,152,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,835,000 after buying an additional 271,640 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after buying an additional 231,131 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $12,640,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,200,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 38,907.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TARS opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.06.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.10. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.00% and a negative return on equity of 63.99%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

