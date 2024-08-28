Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

In other news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 1,333,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $2,999,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,333,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,999.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TSHA opened at $2.14 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Taysha Gene Therapies had a negative net margin of 888.18% and a negative return on equity of 168.91%. The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 deficiency; TSHA-113 for the treatment of tauopathies; TSHA-106 for the treatment of angelman syndrome; TSHA-114 for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

