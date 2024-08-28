TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of TD SYNNEX worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in TD SYNNEX by 217.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total value of $2,313,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,095.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,071 shares of company stock worth $3,985,182 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNX. UBS Group lifted their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.33.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $121.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.38. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. Equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

