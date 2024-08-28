Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Teleflex alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TFX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 20,300.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $698,000. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Teleflex by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,124 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 587 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total value of $638,898.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:TFX opened at $242.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $177.63 and a 52-week high of $257.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $221.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.