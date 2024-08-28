Telsey Advisory Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a report released on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $8.03 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WSM. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $137.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $232.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.90.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Down 0.4 %

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $134.33 on Monday. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $69.20 and a 1-year high of $174.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.71. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.75.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.13. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS.

Williams-Sonoma Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,070,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Monica Bhargava sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $2,663,938.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.45, for a total value of $6,258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,551,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,341,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 32.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 35.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

