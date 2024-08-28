Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after purchasing an additional 196,363 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,539,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,231,000 after purchasing an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after purchasing an additional 134,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $377.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.62 and its 200 day moving average is $353.27. The company has a market capitalization of $130.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

