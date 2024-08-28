Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $309,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank OZK grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,723,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $193.29 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $193.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.04.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

