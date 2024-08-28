Terri Baucum Sells 1,954 Shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) SVP Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $26,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,761.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile
