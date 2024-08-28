Terri Baucum Sells 1,954 Shares of Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Stock

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) SVP Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $26,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,761.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Texas Community Bancshares stock opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.13. Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.78 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 million and a PE ratio of -17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

